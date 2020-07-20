EL FIXTURE DE LOS EQUIPOS ARGENTINOS EN EL REINICIO DE LA COPA LIBERTADORES

Conmebol dio a conocer hoy el calendario de partidos para el reinicio de la Copa Libertadores. La actividad, tal como se había anunciado hace dos semanas, comenzará el martes 15 de septiembre, mientras que los equipos argentinos harán su re-debut el jueves 17.
Cabe aclarar que antes de que la pandemia suspenda el fútbol se habían jugado dos fechas en cada grupo. Los conjuntos argentinos que la están disputando son: Boca, River, Racing, Defensa y Justica y Tigre.
Las posiciones de los grupos de los conjuntos nacionales:
GRUPO B
|#
|Equipo
|Pts
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|1
|Palmeiras
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|2
|Guarani (P)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Bolivar
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Tigre
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
GRUPO D
|#
|Equipo
|Pts
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|1
|River Plate
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|3
|+5
|2
|Sao Paulo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|+2
|3
|Liga Quito
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Binacional
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|9
|-7
GRUPO F
|#
|Equipo
|Pts
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|1
|Racing Club
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|2
|Nacional
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
|Est. Merida
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|4
|Alianza Lima
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-2
GRUPO G
|#
|Equipo
|Pts
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|1
|Santos
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|2
|Olimpia
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
|Delfin (E)
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|4
|Def y Justicia
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
GRUPO H
|#
|Equipo
|Pts
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|1
|Libertad (P)
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|3
|+2
|2
|Boca Juniors
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|3
|Caracas
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|4
|Ind. Medellin
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4