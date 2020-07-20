Señal Nacional de Noticias vía Satélite
Deportes Internacional Nacional

EL FIXTURE DE LOS EQUIPOS ARGENTINOS EN EL REINICIO DE LA COPA LIBERTADORES

Conmebol dio a conocer hoy el calendario de partidos para el reinicio de la Copa Libertadores. La actividad, tal como se había anunciado hace dos semanas, comenzará el martes 15 de septiembre, mientras que los equipos argentinos harán su re-debut el jueves 17.

Cabe aclarar que antes de que la pandemia suspenda el fútbol se habían jugado dos fechas en cada grupo. Los conjuntos argentinos que la están disputando son: Boca, River, Racing, Defensa y Justica y Tigre.

Las posiciones de los grupos de los conjuntos nacionales:

GRUPO B
# Equipo Pts PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1 Palmeiras 6 2 2 0 0 5 1 +4
2 Guarani (P) 3 2 1 0 1 3 3 0
3 Bolivar 3 2 1 0 1 2 2 0
4 Tigre 0 2 0 0 2 0 4 -4
GRUPO D
# Equipo Pts PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1 River Plate 3 2 1 0 1 8 3 +5
2 Sao Paulo 3 2 1 0 1 4 2 +2
3 Liga Quito 3 2 1 0 1 3 3 0
4 Binacional 3 2 1 0 1 2 9 -7

 

GRUPO F
# Equipo Pts PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1 Racing Club 6 2 2 0 0 3 1 +2
2 Nacional 6 2 2 0 0 2 0 +2
3 Est. Merida 0 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2
4 Alianza Lima 0 2 0 0 2 0 2 -2

 

GRUPO G
# Equipo Pts PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1 Santos 6 2 2 0 0 3 1 +2
2 Olimpia 4 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1
3 Delfin (E) 1 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1
4 Def y Justicia 0 2 0 0 2 2 4 -2

 

GRUPO H
# Equipo Pts PJ PG PE PP GF GC DIF
1 Libertad (P) 6 2 2 0 0 5 3 +2
2 Boca Juniors 4 2 1 1 0 4 1 +3
3 Caracas 1 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1
4 Ind. Medellin 0 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4

Artículos Relacionados

Boca goleó a Godoy Cruz en Mendoza

Prensa Multivisión HD

Alberto Fernández: “Con los test rápidos tal vez pueda volver el fútbol”

Sandra Caucota

Comienza a jugarse la Supercopa de España en Arabia Saudita

Prensa Multivisión HD